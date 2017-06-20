 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
John Legend Gets a Surprise Naked Visit From Chrissy Teigen on Father's Day
Younger
40 Hot Pictures of Nico Tortorella, That Total Babe From Younger
Humour
Hey World, It's Time For You to Stop Pronouncing "Bey" Incorrectly
The Royals
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Celebrity Kids
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day

Chrissy Teigen Naked Instagram Photo For Father's Day 2017

John Legend Gets a Surprise Naked Visit From Chrissy Teigen on Father's Day

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Sunday marked Father's Day in the US, and several stars celebrated by sharing sweet family photos on Instagram, but Chrissy Teigen had something else in mind for John Legend. The "All of Me" singer is currently on his Darkness and Light Tour, and Chrissy decided to surprise her husband with the ultimate Father's Day gift: her naked self and a cake. Chrissy shared a photo from her visit on Instagram, writing, "Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston :) gift level 10/10."

Related
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Prep For the Met Gala by Hanging in Bed Naked

Earlier in the day, Chrissy penned a beautiful tribute to John, expressing her admiration for him and "how much he has grown as a man and a husband." "To see him go from big goals to big ideas to big wins and the love of so many makes me so so happy," she wrote. "10 years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father. I don't know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful. I love you so much, John. Happy Father's Day." It's pretty clear that these two will never stop being relationship goals.

Join the conversation
Father's DayNSFWChrissy TeigenJohn LegendCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Beauty
Chrissy Teigen Just Shared the First IRL Glimpse of Her Becca Palette at the Met Gala
by Emily Orofino
John Legend Songs Inspired by Chrissy Teigen
Music
5 John Legend Songs That Wouldn't Exist Without Chrissy Teigen
by Monica Sisavat
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Met Gala Instagram 2017
Met Gala
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Prep For the Met Gala by Hanging in Bed Naked
by Caitlin Hacker
Trump Running For President Anniversary 2017
News
Look Back on How the World Reacted 2 Years Ago When Trump Announced His Presidential Run
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Teaching Girls to Dress Modestly
Daughters
Why This Mum Refuses to Teach Her Girls to Dress "Modestly"
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds