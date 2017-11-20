Hold Us: Christina Aguilera Is Performing Whitney Houston's Biggest Song at the AMAs Today

Christina Aguilera and her incredible voice will be gracing the 2017 American Music Awards with their presence today and we can tell you right now, it's going to be epic.

Christina, who has been keeping busy as a coach on The Voice for the better part of the last six years, will be performing in honour of the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard — and you know what that means? She'll be belting out some Whitney Houston bangers. We're crossing fingers for at least "I Will Always Love you" — but let's be greedy and ask for "I Have Nothing," and "I'm Every Woman" too, while we're at it. Keep your eyes peeled — we'll be updating her as soon as her performance goes live.