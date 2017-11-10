11 New Christmas Albums You Can Deck the Halls to This Holiday Season

Pull out the Christmas decorations, because it's time to get in the mood to deck the halls! But if you're not quite ready to rush off to the shops to stock up on tinsel just yet, then you at least need to queue up a few of your favourite Christmas songs. While you're at it, you might as well add some new favourites to your playlist. "Jingle Bells" will always be a classic, but every year some of your favourite artists release brand-new holiday albums, and 2017 is no exception.

If anything, this year may have more must-hear Christmas albums than usual. Pop fans are in for a treat because 98 Degrees, Hanson, and Gwen Stefani are all serving up albums full of festive standbys, as well as new songs that you can jam to while you're decorating the tree. Because this time of year is already so full of tasks, we've rounded up all of the albums that should be on your Christmas list this season, in one handy list.