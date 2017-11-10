10/11/17 10/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Gift Guide Christmas Albums 2017 11 New Christmas Albums You Can Deck the Halls to This Holiday Season 10 November, 2017 by Sabienna Bowman 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Pull out the Christmas decorations, because it's time to get in the mood to deck the halls! But if you're not quite ready to rush off to the shops to stock up on tinsel just yet, then you at least need to queue up a few of your favourite Christmas songs. While you're at it, you might as well add some new favourites to your playlist. "Jingle Bells" will always be a classic, but every year some of your favourite artists release brand-new holiday albums, and 2017 is no exception. If anything, this year may have more must-hear Christmas albums than usual. Pop fans are in for a treat because 98 Degrees, Hanson, and Gwen Stefani are all serving up albums full of festive standbys, as well as new songs that you can jam to while you're decorating the tree. Because this time of year is already so full of tasks, we've rounded up all of the albums that should be on your Christmas list this season, in one handy list. Christmas After Midnight, Fantasia American Idol winner Fantasia is infusing some soul into the Christmas season with her first holiday album. Release date: Oct. 6 Christmas After Midnight ($12) Christmas After Midnight $12 from amazon.com Buy Now Cheers, It's Christmas, Blake Shelton Even if you already own Blake Shelton's holiday album, you'll want to get your hands on the 2017 re-release so that you can hear his new duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. Release date: Oct. 6 Cheers, It's Christmas ($10) Cheers, It's Christmas $10 from amazon.com Buy Now You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Gwen Stefani Stefani's mix of favourites with a pop twist and original songs is sure to delight fans. Release date: Oct. 6 You Make It Feel Like Christmas ($12) You Make It Feel Like Christmas $12 from amazon.com Buy Now American Christmas, Alabama After 21 years, Alabama is finally releasing a second Christmas album, and this one includes an updated version of "Christmas in Dixie." Release date: Oct. 6 American Christmas ($13) American Christmas $13 from amazon.com Buy Now My Kind Of Christmas, Reba McEntire The country legend is re-releasing her 2016 album with new bonus songs. Release date: Oct. 13 My Kind Of Christmas ($10) My Kind Of Christmas $10 from amazon.com Buy Now Let It Snow, 98 Degrees Nick Lachey and his bandmates are back for a Christmas album full of fresh takes on timeless classics like "The First Noel" and "Please Come Home for Christmas." Release date: Oct. 20 Let It Snow ($11) Let It Snow $11 from amazon.com Buy Now Warmer In The Winter, Lindsey Stirling Lindsey Stirling's first Christmas album is full of guest appearances from artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Gaskarth and Trombone Shorty. Release date: Oct. 20 Warmer In The Winter ($11) Warmer In The Winter $11 from amazon.com Buy Now Christmas Christmas, Cheap Trick Add a little country to your Christmas with Cheap Trick's holiday album. Release date: Oct. 20 Christmas Christmas ($10) Christmas Christmas $10 from amazon.com Buy Now Finally It's Christmas, Hanson It's been 20 years since Hanson released Snowed In, but their long-awaited follow-up is here to keep you festive all season long. Release date: Oct. 27 Finally, It's Christmas ($11) Finally, It's Christmas $11 from amazon.com Buy Now Noël Deluxe Edition, Josh Groban Josh Groban is adding six new recordings to his holiday staple, just in time for Christmas 2017. Release date: Nov. 3 Noël Deluxe Edition ($15) Noël Deluxe Edition $15 from amazon.com Buy Now Everyday Is Christmas, Sia Sia's Christmas album debut will feature a whopping 10 original songs. Release date: Nov. 17 Everyday Is Christmas ($12) Everyday Is Christmas $12 from amazon.com Buy Now Celebrity Gift GuideChristmas MusicGift GuideChristmasMusicHolidayDessert