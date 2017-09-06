Cobie Admits to Being "Stressed a Lot" on The Bachelor

Sweet and sensitive Cobie earned a reputation for being one of the kindest girls in the Bachelor mansion this year — she earned a lot of friends, and no one really had a bad word to say about her. However, sadly, this also translated into her relationship with Matty: He saw them as friends, but nothing more, and let her go at the end of their second date together.

While she was initially upset about saying goodbye, after some reflection, Cobie tells us she's 100 percent okay. So much so in fact, that she'd go in as a contestant again. Keep reading for her take on the show!

POPSUGAR Australia: Sorry to see you go tonight! Can you tell us a bit about how you felt?

Cobie: Well, I got to go on my second single date, which was awesome, because I had been hanging out for that. We went tree-top climbing, which was really fun and like hanging out with a mate. When the last part of our date came, he broke the sad news to me and told me he didn't see anything with me and our journey going any further.

I prefer to go out on a single date instead of rose ceremony. We're all adults, and we had a conversation and he gave me closure. He said, "I think you're amazing, but we don't have that connection." It was fine, I really appreciated it, I thought it was really sweet.

PS: Did it come as a surprise?

Cobie: Yeah, I was kind of blindsided, because I thought, "Oh yeah, I seem to be making a connection at the moment, maybe I am going to be okay!" But I knew that I was going either this week or the next, so I didn't expect to get to the top four or anything like that. I was super grateful to have lasted for as long as I did.

PS: What makes you say you had a gut feeling that you were going to go?

Cobie: We hadn't had any time together and I could see how his relationships were with the other girls. I don't think we had the same bond, I think we had more of a friendship bond. I'm definitely okay with that, because I need my relationships to be based on friendships first. I don't feel like you have to have all these things in common, I think if you meet someone and get along, that's great. If you tell them everything that you're looking for and you don't fit that box, then you're really missing out on something else.

PS: Could you actually see a potential future with him down the track?

Cobie: I think with Matty, or any relationship really, it takes time to get to know each other, and we hadn't really spent that much time together, so it was really hard to understand each others' personalities.

PS: What did you love most about being on the show?

Cobie: The friendship with the girls, and all the exciting things we got to do. We used to figure out what the next date was, who was going on it, where it would be . . . Trying to be like the producers ourselves and suss it out. We always thought we knew what was happening, but we never did. We'd spend hours procrastinating with things like that, and just the family meals that you cook together. Everyone was so amazing — Matty, the crew, the carers — it was great.

PS: What was the hardest part about it for you?

Cobie: The hardest thing was not getting time. I felt like I was stressing out throughout the whole experience. I was stressed a lot, got really bad anxiety and became really down, because it was really hard to see past all the drama. You spend more time in the house than what you do with Matty, so there's a lot of stuff you have to take into consideration when you're on the journey. So for me, it was really hard to understand everybody's personalities and make sure that everyone was respecting each other and being kind to each other.

PS: Who were you closest with?

Cobie: I was really close with Tara, Nat, Florence, Lisa, Elise . . . A lot! I was very lucky.

PS: Who do you think he's got the strongest connection with?

Cobie: Oh, I don't know! I think he's got a pretty good connection with all the girls that are left. I can definitely see a strong connection with Laura, Florence, Tara and Elise. Sorry, that doesn't help at all! [Laughs]

PS: How would you sum up your Bachelor experience? Would you do it again?

Cobie: I guess if I were to do it again, I definitely wouldn't want to be the Bachelorette. But I would go in as a contestant again, because now I know what to expect and how to handle it. Now I know what it's all about and think I could go a lot better the next time around! [Laughs]

PS: Where are you at with finding love now?

Cobie: I'm definitely just having a break. I'm going to enjoy my friendships, get back into work and refocus.