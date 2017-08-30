 Skip Nav
Coldplay "Houston" Song For Hurricane Harvey

Coldplay Sings a Beautiful, Original Country Song in Honour of Hurricane Harvey Victims

Coldplay gave a special tribute to Hurricane Harvey victims during their concert in Miami on Monday night. After singing a few of their big hits, the band switched things up by debuting a country song they wrote called "Houston" for the audience. "This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas," lead singer Chris Martin told the crowd. "So if you'll bear with us, this is a new song and we'll never play this again. We're gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we're gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show." The sweet performance comes just a few days after the band, who is no stranger to touching tribute performances, put their Houston gig on hold because of the storm.

ColdplayMusic
