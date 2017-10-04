Coldplay Pays Tribute to Tom Petty With an Amazing Cover of "Free Fallin'"

Following the minute of silence, Peter Buck joined the band for this wonderful rendition of Freefalling by Tom Petty.

R42 pic.twitter.com/KzRMHYGKwS — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 3, 2017

A few hours after the heartbreaking news of Tom Petty's death broke on Tuesday, Coldplay paid tribute to the music legend during their concert in Portland. After taking a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, the band joined forces with R.E.M.'s Peter Buck to perform a special rendition of "Free Fallin'" for the crowd. This is just the latest example of how stars are paying their respects to the late singer. Shortly after Petty passed away, celebrities took to social media to share their favourite memories and songs from the legendary musician. See Coldplay's moving performance above.