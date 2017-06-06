 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
Queen Elizabeth II Did Something at Diana's Funeral That the Public Did Not See Coming
TV
Troy and Bec Made a Very Gracious Exit on House Rules

Cole Sprouse and Skeet Ulrich Look-Alike Pictures

Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad

View in slideshow
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Evan Agostini / Emma McIntyre

Cole Sprouse may be the most "daddy" on Riverdale, but his onscreen father, Skeet Ulrich, is just as handsome. While the actors are famous for their individual franchises — Skeet for Scream and Cole for Disney Channel's Suite Life of Zack and Cody — their portrayals of FP and Jughead Jones hold a special place in our hearts. Not only do they play relatives on TV but their physical similarities in real life are actually pretty wild. From that jet black hair to that cool demeanour, Cole is basically Skeet's mini me, and we're not complaining one bit. You know what they say: like father, like son.

Related
These Celebrity Lookalikes Will Blow Your Mind
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Frederick M. Brown
1 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
2 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Evan Agostini
3 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre
4 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Vince Bucci
5 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Jerod Harris
6 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Jean-Paul Aussenard
7 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper
8 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Frank Trapper
9 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Steve Zak Photography
10 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Evan Agostini
11 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Phillip Faraone
12 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Barbara Binstein
13 / 20
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse Is Slowly Turning Into Skeet Ulrich, and We're Not Mad
Image Source: Getty / Monica Schipper
14 / 20
Need more convincing?
Image Source: The Weinstein Company

Need more convincing?

15 / 20
Look at the similarities.
Image Source: The CW

Look at the similarities.

16 / 20
Yes.
Image Source: The Weinstein Company

Yes.

17 / 20
Yes, it is.
Image Source: The CW

Yes, it is.

18 / 20
Like father . . .
Image Source: The Weinstein Company

Like father . . .

19 / 20
Like son.
Image Source: The CW

Like son.

20 / 20
Join the conversation
RiverdaleCole SprouseSkeet UlrichCelebrity Lookalikes
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Health and Safety
Yes, You Can Actually Still Drink Coffee While You're Pregnant
by Hedy Phillips
Kids Swallowing Button Batteries
Safety
Dad's Crushing Warning About the Common Household Item That Killed His Toddler
by Lauren Levy
Can You Spot the Drowning Child in This Public Pool?
Parenting Videos
Can You Spot the Kid Drowning in This Public Pool Before the Lifeguard Does?
by Kate Schweitzer
Disappointing Dresses Met Gala 2017
Celebrity Style
Some People Just Didn't Follow the Met Gala Theme — and We Have Feelings About It
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Melania Trump Wearing Monique Lhuillier Gown
Celebrity Style
Melania Trump Chose a Simple Monique Lhuillier Gown For the Ford's Theatre Gala
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds