 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
The Royals
The Badass Move Princess Diana Pulled After Finding Out About Charles's Affair
The Royals
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV

Colin Farrell at Cannes Film Festival 2017

Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?

View in slideshow
Cannes We Just Take a Minute to Talk About Colin Farrell?
Image Source: Getty

All other cuties are cancelled because we simply cannot stop thinking about the eye candy that is Colin Farrell at the Cannes Film Festival. OK, we'll quit the puns, but on one condition: that you click your way into a higher temperature with the following images. It's probably safe to keep a fan nearby just in case.

The Irish actor, who we've fancied since the early 00's, is in France to promote two of his latest films. The first, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, premiered at the festival on Monday and stars Nicole Kidman. The second is Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, her first feature film since 2013's The Bling Ring, alongside Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, and once again, Nicole Kidman.

Read on for a collection of photo call and red carpet candids (one more, for good measure) then take no hesitation in reliving the time he discussed his bush with Ellen DeGeneres (yep, that happened).

Let's start with a group shot.
Let's start with a group shot.
Image Source: Getty / Tony Barson

This is one great sandwich.

1 / 18
OK, yeah. This too.
OK, yeah. This too.
Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey
2 / 18
Sofia's falling for it.
Sofia's falling for it.
Image Source: Getty / Tony Barson
3 / 18
Olga's fallen for it too.
Olga's fallen for it too.
Image Source: Getty / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
4 / 18
BRB, just going to lie down after witnessing this smoulder.
BRB, just going to lie down after witnessing this smoulder.
Image Source: Getty / Tony Barson
5 / 18
Oh, the shades.
Oh, the shades.
Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule
6 / 18
Yep, the shades are really working.
Yep, the shades are really working.
Image Source: Getty / Jacopo Raule
7 / 18
That giggle though.
That giggle though.
Image Source: Getty / Matthias Nareyek
8 / 18
To the side with backdrop foliage? Another look we're totally into.
To the side with backdrop foliage? Another look we're totally into.
Image Source: Getty / ALBERTO PIZZOLI
9 / 18
A shot from behind. Because, well, duh.
A shot from behind. Because, well, duh.
Image Source: Getty / Ki Price
10 / 18
He looks like he could consume Kirsten. And we're into it.
He looks like he could consume Kirsten. And we're into it.
Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain

Look away now, Jesse Plemons.

11 / 18
Even his wave is sexy.
Even his wave is sexy.
Image Source: Getty / Antony Jones
12 / 18
Yep, this works too.
Yep, this works too.
Image Source: Getty / Tony Barson
13 / 18
Hands up, who wants to be Nicole Kidman right now?
Hands up, who wants to be Nicole Kidman right now?
Image Source: Getty / Foc Kan
14 / 18
OK, she's making the most of this.
OK, she's making the most of this.
Image Source: Getty / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Keith Urban, you should probably look away too.

15 / 18
Dramatic side shot? Sign us up.
Dramatic side shot? Sign us up.
Image Source: Getty / Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
16 / 18
Ah, the candid Cannes shot. He's nailing it.
Ah, the candid Cannes shot. He's nailing it.
Image Source: Getty / SC Pool - Corbis
17 / 18
Dabbing away sweat beads yet? Us too.
Dabbing away sweat beads yet? Us too.
Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey
18 / 18
Join the conversation
CannesEye CandyCannes Film FestivalColin Farrell
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Style
Every Can't-Miss Look That's Hit the Cannes Red Carpet So Far
by Marina Liao
Emily Ratajkowski Red Bikini
Celebrity Style
Another Day, Another Sexy Emily Ratajkowski Bikinigram
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Elle Fanning's Grace Kelly Dress at Cannes Film Festval
Celebrity Style
Elle Fanning Dressed Like Grace Kelly at Cannes, and the Resemblance Is Uncanny
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Famous Men Celebrities With Short and Long Hair
Celebrity Hair
Is Johnny Depp Hotter With Short Hair?
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Best Cannes Film Festival Pictures 2017
Cannes Film festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
by Brittney Stephens
Asian Models
Chinese Model Liu Wen Is Challenging the Status Quo
by Taylor Wing
Colin Farrell Talking About Donald Trump on The Ellen Show
Ellen DeGeneres
Colin Farrell's Son Hates Donald Trump Because He Won't Stop "Grabbing the Kittens"
by Quinn Keaney
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Family Pictures
Celebrity Instagrams
Miley and Liam Haven't Gotten Married Yet, but They're Already 1 Big Family
by Kelsie Gibson
Tiny Tattoo Placement Ideas
Tiny Tattoos
18 Perfect Places to Hide a Tiny Tattoo Only You Can Treasure
by Florie Mwanza
Jessica Alba on Her Ethnicity | Video
Celebrity Beauty
Jessica Alba on Not Being "Caucasian" Enough for Hollywood
by Kirbie Johnson
Healthy Food & Snacks To Eat Before Exercising
Pre-Workout Snacks
14 Snacks That Will Help You Have the Best Workout Ever
by Leta Shy
Emily Ratajkowski Topless Cannes Instagram 2017
Celebrity Style
Emily Ratajkowski Posted the Start of Her Cannes Look on Instagram — Totally Naked
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds