Colin Firth Gets Better With Age, and Here's the Proof

For three decades, Colin Firth has been wowing us on stage and screen. With a CV that spans everything from period dramas to action films, he's proven that there is nothing he can't do (including tackling ABBA songs in Mamma Mia). For his role in The King's Speech, he became the worthy recipient of an Oscar for best actor (to add to his trio of SAG Awards, his two BAFTA awards, and his Golden Globe). Not many men have played two Mr Darcy's quite so memorably, and Mr Firth definitely knows how to turn on the charm when it comes to his many outings as a romantic lead. Don't believe us? Take a look back at his celebrity evolution, including some very memorable roles and red carpet appearances.

1987
1987
In the film A Month in the Country with Kenneth Branagh and Natasha Richardson.

1989
1989
In the film Valmont.

1988
1988
In the film Apartment Zero.

1995
1995
In the BBC's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

1996
1996
1997
1997
In the film Fever Pitch.

1998
1998
With Geoffrey Rush and Gwyneth Paltrow.

1998
1998
With wife Livia.

1999
1999
2001
2001
In the film Bridget Jones's Diary.

2001
2001
With Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger.

2002
2002
2003
2003
2003
2003
2004
2004
2005
2005
2005
2005
2006
2006
With Emma Thompson.

2006
2006
2007
2007
2007
2007
2008
2008
2008
2008
In the film Mamma Mia.

2008
2008
2009
2009
2009
2009
In the film A Single Man.

2009
2009
2010
2010
With his best actor BAFTA award for A Single Man.

2010
2010
In the film The King's Speech.

2010
2010
2011
2011
With his best actor Oscar for The King's Speech.

2012
2012
2013
2013
2014
2014
With wife Livia.

2015
2015
2016
2016
2016
2016
2017
2017
