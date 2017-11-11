11/11/17 11/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity British Celebrities Colin Firth Evolution Colin Firth Gets Better With Age, and Here's the Proof 11 November, 2017 by Gemma Cartwright 5 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty For three decades, Colin Firth has been wowing us on stage and screen. With a CV that spans everything from period dramas to action films, he's proven that there is nothing he can't do (including tackling ABBA songs in Mamma Mia). For his role in The King's Speech, he became the worthy recipient of an Oscar for best actor (to add to his trio of SAG Awards, his two BAFTA awards, and his Golden Globe). Not many men have played two Mr Darcy's quite so memorably, and Mr Firth definitely knows how to turn on the charm when it comes to his many outings as a romantic lead. Don't believe us? Take a look back at his celebrity evolution, including some very memorable roles and red carpet appearances. 1987 Image Source: Everett Collection In the film A Month in the Country with Kenneth Branagh and Natasha Richardson. 1 / 38 1989 Image Source: Everett Collection In the film Valmont. 2 / 38 1988 Image Source: Everett Collection In the film Apartment Zero. 3 / 38 1995 Image Source: Everett Collection In the BBC's adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. 4 / 38 1996 Image Source: Getty / Tom Wargacki 5 / 38 1997 Image Source: Getty / Courtesy Everett Collection In the film Fever Pitch. 6 / 38 1998 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz With Geoffrey Rush and Gwyneth Paltrow. 7 / 38 1998 Image Source: Getty / Diane Freed With wife Livia. 8 / 38 1999 Image Source: Getty / Eleanor Bentall 9 / 38 2001 Image Source: Getty / Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection In the film Bridget Jones's Diary. 10 / 38 2001 Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey With Hugh Grant and Renee Zellweger. 11 / 38 2002 Image Source: Getty / Evan Agostini 12 / 38 2003 Image Source: Getty / Fotos International 13 / 38 2003 Image Source: Getty / J. Vespa 14 / 38 2004 Image Source: Getty / Carsten Koall 15 / 38 2005 Image Source: Getty / Evan Agostini 16 / 38 2005 Image Source: Getty / Dave Hogan 17 / 38 2006 Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison With Emma Thompson. 18 / 38 2006 Image Source: Getty / Fotos International 19 / 38 2007 Image Source: Getty / Venturelli 20 / 38 2007 Image Source: Getty / Tony Barson Archive 21 / 38 2008 Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris 22 / 38 2008 Image Source: Getty / Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection In the film Mamma Mia. 23 / 38 2008 Image Source: Getty / Jon Furniss 24 / 38 2009 Image Source: Getty / Dan Kitwood 25 / 38 2009 Image Source: Getty / Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection In the film A Single Man. 26 / 38 2009 Image Source: Getty / Matt Carr 27 / 38 2010 Image Source: Getty / Dave M. Benett With his best actor BAFTA award for A Single Man. 28 / 38 2010 Image Source: Getty / Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection In the film The King's Speech. 29 / 38 2010 Image Source: Getty / Craig Barritt 30 / 38 2011 Image Source: Getty / MARK RALSTON With his best actor Oscar for The King's Speech. 31 / 38 2012 Image Source: Getty / Matt Carr 32 / 38 2013 Image Source: Getty / Ian Blakeman 33 / 38 2014 Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca With wife Livia. 34 / 38 2015 Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland 35 / 38 2016 Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain 36 / 38 2016 Image Source: Getty / Venturelli 37 / 38 2017 Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang 38 / 38 Join the conversation British CelebritiesCelebrity EvolutionsEye CandyColin FirthMoviesCelebrities