 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
Amal Clooney's Mum Tags Along With Her Daughter and George For a Truly Sweet Red Carpet Outing
World Series
Lady Gaga Is So Extra While Arriving at the World Series, and We Could Not Love It More
The Royals
How Kate Middleton Is Making Her Own Rules For Her Life as a Royal
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Latest Move Is on a Level of Petty That We Didn't Even Know Existed

Colton Haynes Halloween Costume 2017

Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

View In Slideshow

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Colton Haynes continued his tradition of freakishly accurate pop culture Halloween costumes when he dressed up as a terrifying version of Marge Simpson this week. On Tuesday, the American Horror Story: Cult actor posted a series of Instagram videos while in full Marge mode, complete with the character's signature green dress, red pearls, and blue beehive, as well as a very convincing set of prosthetic breasts; after hosting a Halloween event in LA, Colton posted a clip of himself twerking in the pool while still covered in yellow paint.

His attention to detail shouldn't really come as a surprise; after all, this is the same guy who has haunted and delighted us by channeling Miss Piggy, Ursula the sea witch, and Fiona from Shrek with expert precision.

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

1 / 4

A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on

2 / 4

Post Halloween dance of shame "Mi Gente" @jbalvin & @beyonce . Thx @freixenetusa for letting me host such a fun party! 📷 by my love @jeffleatham who still wants to be with me even tho I act like this lol

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

3 / 4

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

4 / 4
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity InstagramsColton HaynesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloween
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds