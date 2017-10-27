27/10/17 27/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Pop Culture Halloween Costumes Colton Haynes Halloween Costume 2017 Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again 27 October, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT Colton Haynes continued his tradition of freakishly accurate pop culture Halloween costumes when he dressed up as a terrifying version of Marge Simpson this week. On Tuesday, the American Horror Story: Cult actor posted a series of Instagram videos while in full Marge mode, complete with the character's signature green dress, red pearls, and blue beehive, as well as a very convincing set of prosthetic breasts; after hosting a Halloween event in LA, Colton posted a clip of himself twerking in the pool while still covered in yellow paint. His attention to detail shouldn't really come as a surprise; after all, this is the same guy who has haunted and delighted us by channeling Miss Piggy, Ursula the sea witch, and Fiona from Shrek with expert precision. A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT 1 / 4 A post shared by JeffLeatham (@jeffleatham) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:33am PDT 2 / 4 Post Halloween dance of shame "Mi Gente" @jbalvin & @beyonce . Thx @freixenetusa for letting me host such a fun party! 📷 by my love @jeffleatham who still wants to be with me even tho I act like this lol A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 25, 2017 at 12:49am PDT 3 / 4 A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT 4 / 4 Join the conversation Pop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity InstagramsColton HaynesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloween