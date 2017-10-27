Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Colton Haynes continued his tradition of freakishly accurate pop culture Halloween costumes when he dressed up as a terrifying version of Marge Simpson this week. On Tuesday, the American Horror Story: Cult actor posted a series of Instagram videos while in full Marge mode, complete with the character's signature green dress, red pearls, and blue beehive, as well as a very convincing set of prosthetic breasts; after hosting a Halloween event in LA, Colton posted a clip of himself twerking in the pool while still covered in yellow paint.

His attention to detail shouldn't really come as a surprise; after all, this is the same guy who has haunted and delighted us by channeling Miss Piggy, Ursula the sea witch, and Fiona from Shrek with expert precision.