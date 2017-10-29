Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Are Married!

 Skip Nav
Colton Haynes is officially a married man! The American Horror Story actor tied the knot with celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham during a night-time ceremony in Palm Springs on Friday, Oct 27. According to People, Colton and Jeff exchanged vows in front of in front of 120 guests and wore coordinated white tuxedo jackets and black bow ties. Their wedding was officiated by Kris Jenner, who was among the many celebrity guests in attendance, including Colton's American Horror Story: Cult co-stars Billie Lourd and Cheyenne Jackson. The happy couple announced their engagement in March by posting a photo kissing in front of a fireworks display. Congrats to the newlyweds!

