Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham Wedding Video

Colton Haynes Couldn't Help but Burst Into Tears When Jeff Leatham Walked Down the Aisle

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham tied the knot on Oct. 27 in Palm Springs, and by the looks of it, it was nothing short of emotional. After getting tiny glimpses of their gorgeous reception on social media, the American Horror Story: Cult actor decided to share the moment they both walked down the aisle with his fans. "This video makes me cry every single time I watch it," he wrote on YouTube. "It was the most special day of my life and we wanted to share a little bit of it with y'all." After making his way to the stage, Colton can't help but break down in tears when he catches a glimpse of his groom. Aww! See the adorable moment unfold above.

Jeff LeathamCelebrity WeddingsColton HaynesCelebrity Couples
