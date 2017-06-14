If You Love Gogglebox, Add Common Sense to Your TV Watchlist

If keeping up with current events is proving to be a bit too hard right now, a new Network Ten show is here to change that. Common Sense draws on social media, the web, newspapers, television and more as everyday Australians share their unfiltered takes on the biggest headlines. And since its from the creators of Gogglebox, you know there'll be plenty of LOLs involved, too.

Fake news? Covfefe? Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's feud? Imagine all the opinions, and frankly, we'll never say no to a relatable night-time watch that's also a wee bit educational. Watch the preview above, and be sure to tune in at 8.30 p.m. on July 6 for the premiere!