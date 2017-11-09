8 Times Constance Wu Proved She's One of the Most Badass Women in Hollywood

 Skip Nav
She may be continually making us laugh as one of the stars of hit comedy, Fresh Off the Boat, but Constance Wu is never afraid to speak her mind. The actress has always been brave about standing up for what she believes in, and holds the kind of integrity that frankly, we could all use a bit more of in our lives. She's an outspoken feminist and humanitarian, as well as a flagbearer for raising awareness about diversity in Hollywood — particularly with the upcoming release of Crazy Rich Asians. And boy, are we here for it. Below, eight times she made everyone listen up.

When she was brutally honest about picking roles that mattered to her.
When she was brutally honest about picking roles that mattered to her.
In an interview with Vulture, she said: ". . . My work improved because it wasn't results-oriented. It wasn't like, 'I heard that this director likes crazy characters, so I'm going to try to make it crazy.' I was like, 'What do you, Constance Wu, envision for the character? What is the special thing you can bring even if it keeps you from getting the part? This is your chance to do it. Let's do it.' That way when you don't get the part, they have taken nothing away from you because you got to do what you wanted to do.

"That's when I started booking work. The catch-22 is you get employment by focusing on the work, not the employment. That's generating meaning: doing what you want to do so they can't take anything away from you."

When she spoke out about Hollywood white-washing.
This incredibly accurate statement about the need for more visibility in film and television.
This incredibly accurate statement about the need for more visibility in film and television.
She told TIME: "It's important to see Asians in those leading roles because it changes what I'm calling the anglo-heteronormative status of TV. [Imagine] that a producer says, 'Guy and girl meet-cute at an ice skating rink. They fall in love, but then she has to move away.' If you say that to anyone, including an Asian person, you picture a white person because that's what's become normative to us.

"If it's 'Asian-American meet in a Chinese restaurant in Chinatown,' that's the only time you picture it. We need to have a picture of Asian Americans. We have a unique experience that has myriad opportunities for storytelling, if other people are willing to tell those stories."

When she raised a good point about embracing your roots.
When she raised a good point about embracing your roots.
"I think wanting a role that has nothing to do with your racial identity can actually be indicative of an element of shame and embarrassment, and I don't think that's healthy for us," Constance told GQ. "Now, I definitely don't think every Asian actor's story should revolve around their race. After all, we have problems — like heartbreak, financial difficulty, or dealing with death — that everyone deals with.

"But the lens with which we go through those experiences is special, and it's unique to us. If there's a reason Asian Americans haven't broken through in entertainment, it's probably because we haven't taken advantage of how special our viewpoint is. It's not something to be ashamed of. If some motherf*cker made you feel ashamed for it and teased you about it on the playground, then they're the asshole. Don't let that be the thing that dictates how you're perceived."

When she posted this effective reminder.

A post shared by Constance Wu (@wonstancecoo) on

When she was clear about perspective.
When she was clear about perspective.
In an interview with Allure, Constance said: "If you work really hard and you do a good job and you express whatever you do with all your heart . . . then you will find meaning and value in your life. And move other people, which is the goal. The goal is not success for me."

On educating yourself about and sticking up for minority groups.
On educating yourself about and sticking up for minority groups.
"Get out of your phones and screens! Go out in the world and listen to people, especially targeted people," she told Teen Vogue. "Make eye contact and listen with full attention. Spend time with people in a way that doesn't require any stimulation other than just like . . . spending time.

"Put 100 percent attention on the humans you're engaging with. Look at them, really hear them, try to understand them without judgment, give them space to share, connect with people. That connection is actually, like, good for your health too!"

This reminder about honouring one's humanity.
Constance WuFeminismCrazy Rich AsiansCelebrity Quotes
