8 Times Constance Wu Proved She's One of the Most Badass Women in Hollywood

"I think wanting a role that has nothing to do with your racial identity can actually be indicative of an element of shame and embarrassment, and I don't think that's healthy for us," Constance told GQ. "Now, I definitely don't think every Asian actor's story should revolve around their race. After all, we have problems — like heartbreak, financial difficulty, or dealing with death — that everyone deals with.
"But the lens with which we go through those experiences is special, and it's unique to us. If there's a reason Asian Americans haven't broken through in entertainment, it's probably because we haven't taken advantage of how special our viewpoint is. It's not something to be ashamed of. If some motherf*cker made you feel ashamed for it and teased you about it on the playground, then they're the asshole. Don't let that be the thing that dictates how you're perceived."