8 Times Constance Wu Proved She's One of the Most Badass Women in Hollywood

In an interview with Vulture, she said: ". . . My work improved because it wasn't results-oriented. It wasn't like, 'I heard that this director likes crazy characters, so I'm going to try to make it crazy.' I was like, 'What do you, Constance Wu, envision for the character? What is the special thing you can bring even if it keeps you from getting the part? This is your chance to do it. Let's do it.' That way when you don't get the part, they have taken nothing away from you because you got to do what you wanted to do.

"That's when I started booking work. The catch-22 is you get employment by focusing on the work, not the employment. That's generating meaning: doing what you want to do so they can't take anything away from you."