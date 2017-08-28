9 Crazy VMAs Moments That Have Taught Us to Expect the Unexpected

When JAY-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit song "Empire State of Mind," they had an unexpected guest join them on stage: Lil Mama. Not only was JAY-Z seen motioning with his hand for her to get off the stage during the performance, but he later opened up about the incident in an interview with Hot 97 radio, saying, "To interrupt that moment for us, I don't think that was the right thing to do. I actually thought it was the equivalent of what Kanye did to Taylor Swift."