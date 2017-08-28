28/8/17 28/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season The Craziest MTV VMAs Moments 9 Crazy VMAs Moments That Have Taught Us to Expect the Unexpected 28 August, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz From Britney Spears's famous lip-lock with Madonna in 2003 to Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement in 2011, the MTV VMAs are always full of surprises. Being that the show is known for its shock factor, there's a slight possibility that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry could be ending their longtime feud at Sunday's ceremony. Not only is Katy set to host the VMAs, but she's already said she forgives Taylor and there's a chance Taylor could be popping up at the show since the full "Look What You Made Me Do" video will be premiering there. Guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens, but in the meantime, look back at some of the craziest moments of VMAs past. 2003 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Kane Madonna re-created her famous 1984 "Like a Virgin" performance when she opened the show with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, only this time Madonna was dressed as a groom. Britney and Christina served as her brides, and at the end of the performance, Madonna shared kisses with both of them. 1 / 9 2009 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Taylor Swift and Kanye West's feud first began when Taylor's "You Belong With Me" video won the award for best female video over Beyoncé's "Single Ladies." During Taylor's acceptance speech, Kanye stormed the stage, took the microphone from her hand, told her he would let her finish, and proceeded to tell the crowd that "Single Ladies" was one of the best videos of all time. Beyoncé later graciously invited Taylor on stage to finish her speech. 2 / 9 2009 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur When JAY-Z and Alicia Keys performed their hit song "Empire State of Mind," they had an unexpected guest join them on stage: Lil Mama. Not only was JAY-Z seen motioning with his hand for her to get off the stage during the performance, but he later opened up about the incident in an interview with Hot 97 radio, saying, "To interrupt that moment for us, I don't think that was the right thing to do. I actually thought it was the equivalent of what Kanye did to Taylor Swift." 3 / 9 2011 Image Source: Getty / Kristian Dowling Perhaps of the most memorable VMAs moments was when Beyoncé announced her pregnancy with Blue Ivy Carter. Following her performance of "Love on Top," Beyoncé dropped her mic, unbuttoned her blazer, and rubbed her belly. Naturally, the whole audience went wild. 4 / 9 2013 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke certainly got people talking with their racy "Blurred Lines" performance. After stripping down to a rubber lingerie set, Miley proceeded to grind on Robin and stick her tongue out at the audience. 5 / 9 2015 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter/MTV1415 While accepting her award for best hip-hop video for "Anaconda," Nicki Minaj took the opportunity to call out Miley Cyrus (who was hosting the show) for bad-mouthing her in the press. Miley previously referred to Nicki as "not too kind" in an interview, and Nicki responded to the comments on stage, saying, "And now . . . back to this b*tch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press. Miley, what's good?" 6 / 9 2015 Image Source: Getty / John Shearer That same night, Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj put their feud to rest when the rapper brought Taylor out at the end of her opening number. The two even shared a sweet hug on stage. 7 / 9 2015 Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter/MTV1415 Taylor and Kanye also made patched things up; Taylor presented the rapper with the Video Vanguard Award and they shared a sweet embrace. Sadly, their reconciliation didn't last very long. 8 / 9 2015 Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415 After being honoured with the Video Vanguard Award, Kanye West surprised everyone when he announced his presidential run. "I have decided, in 2020, to run for president," he told the crowd. No word on whether he intends to follow through with his plans. 9 / 9