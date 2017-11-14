Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomes a Daughter With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Cristiano Ronaldo is officially a dad of four! On Sunday, the soccer star announced that his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, gave birth to a baby girl named Alana Martina. He posted a photo with his newborn and his oldest son, Cristiano Jr., right by his side in scrubs. "Both Geo as well as Alana are doing well," he wrote in Portuguese. "We are all very happy."

Earlier this year, Cristiano revealed he had welcomed twins, Mateo and Eva, via surrogate, by sharing a sweet photo on his Facebook page. "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves my life," he captioned the snap of him cradling his twins. Cristiano loves to post family pictures on Instagram, so we can't wait for a full family portrait.