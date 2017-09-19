19/9/17 19/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season The Crown Cast at the 2017 Emmys The Cast of The Crown Didn't Need Tiaras to Shine on the Emmys Red Carpet 19 September, 2017 by Tori-Crowther 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Netflix's hit The Crown may have missed out on the Emmy for outstanding drama to The Handmaid's Tale, but the cast was still full of smiles at the show on Sunday night. And despite that loss, the show didn't miss out on all awards after taking home statues for production design and costumes, as well as John Lithgow once again winning for outstanding supporting actor. See more from their exciting night ahead! RelatedQueen Elizabeth II's Reaction to Watching The Crown Is Probably Not What You'd Think Claire Foy What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt 1 / 8 Claire Foy and Matt Smith What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 2 / 8 Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 3 / 8 John Lithgow What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 4 / 8 Matt Smith What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 5 / 8 Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Steve Granitz 6 / 8 Claire Foy What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 7 / 8 Vanessa Kirby What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 8 / 8 Join the conversation Claire FoyThe CrownAward SeasonMatt SmithEmmy Awards