The Cast of The Crown Didn't Need Tiaras to Shine on the Emmys Red Carpet

The Cast of The Crown Didn't Need Tiaras to Shine on the Emmys Red Carpet
Image Source: Getty

Netflix's hit The Crown may have missed out on the Emmy for outstanding drama to The Handmaid's Tale, but the cast was still full of smiles at the show on Sunday night. And despite that loss, the show didn't miss out on all awards after taking home statues for production design and costumes, as well as John Lithgow once again winning for outstanding supporting actor. See more from their exciting night ahead!

Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Claire Foy and Matt Smith
Claire Foy and Matt Smith
Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby
Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
Matt Smith
Matt Smith
Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby
Matt Smith and Vanessa Kirby
Claire Foy
Claire Foy
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby
Claire Foy, The Crown, Matt Smith, Emmy Awards
