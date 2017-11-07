 Skip Nav
The Crown Season 2 Trailer

Tensions Between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Escalate in The Crown's Season 2 Trailer

Queen Elizabeth II does NOT have an easy journey ahead of her in season two of The Crown. Netflix dropped the full-length trailer for its $130-million royal drama on Tuesday, and it hints that the bond between Elizabeth (Claire Foy) and Prince Philip (Matt Smith) is going to reach its breaking point sooner rather than later as the young queen struggles to keep the British monarchy afloat. The trailer for season two, which will be Foy's last, also features a few quick glimpses of Michael C. Hall as US President John F. Kennedy and Quarry actress Jodi Balfour as First Lady Jackie Kennedy, so check it out above before season two returns on Dec. 8.

The CrownNetflixTV
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds