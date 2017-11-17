 Skip Nav
Music
Cute Pictures of Asahd Tuck Khaled

11 Times Asahd Tuck Khaled Was Cooler Than All of Us

11 Times Asahd Tuck Khaled Was Cooler Than All of Us

Not only is DJ Khaled one talented well, DJ — having collaborated on some of the year's biggest hits including "I'm the One" and "Wild Thoughts" — he's also the father to a ridiculously adorable son, Asahd Tuck Khaled. The one-year-old regularly makes appearances alongside his dad not just with his music, but at various public appearances, so much so that little Asahd is now very much a sensation of his own.

While his lush life is of course, part of the perk of having a famous DJ dad, he wouldn't have the popularity he has — to the tune of 1.7 million Instagram followers — without being his cute self. Below, 11 times Asahd was just plain extra.

When he graced the cover of his dad's album.

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

When he took his rightful place (on the throne) at his first birthday party.
When he took his rightful place (on the throne) at his first birthday party.
Image Source: Getty / Romain Maurice
When Zac Efron casually photobombed him.

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

When his toys trumped your toys.

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

When we all aspired to this level of chill.

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

This call to action to donate to hurricane victims.

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

When he looked seriously baller without even trying.
When he looked seriously baller without even trying.
Image Source: Getty / Bennett Raglin
When he pulled off a coordinated aqua suit.
When he pulled off a coordinated aqua suit.
Image Source: Getty / Maury Phillips
When he had more money than you.

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

When he made (Gucci) bucket hats cool.

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

When he got all up with Nicki Minaj.

A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on

