17/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Asahd Tuck Khaled Cute Pictures of Asahd Tuck Khaled 11 Times Asahd Tuck Khaled Was Cooler Than All of Us 17 November, 2017 by Ashling Lee

Not only is DJ Khaled one talented well, DJ — having collaborated on some of the year's biggest hits including "I'm the One" and "Wild Thoughts" — he's also the father to a ridiculously adorable son, Asahd Tuck Khaled. The one-year-old regularly makes appearances alongside his dad not just with his music, but at various public appearances, so much so that little Asahd is now very much a sensation of his own. RelatedThe Internet Has Made DJ Khaled's Son the Most Adorable Meme While his lush life is of course, part of the perk of having a famous DJ dad, he wouldn't have the popularity he has — to the tune of 1.7 million Instagram followers — without being his cute self. Below, 11 times Asahd was just plain extra. When he graced the cover of his dad's album. A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:17am PDT 1 / 11 When he took his rightful place (on the throne) at his first birthday party. Image Source: Getty / Romain Maurice 2 / 11 When Zac Efron casually photobombed him. A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on May 9, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT 3 / 11 When his toys trumped your toys. A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on May 28, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT 4 / 11 When we all aspired to this level of chill. A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Mar 29, 2017 at 9:30am PDT 5 / 11 This call to action to donate to hurricane victims. A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:53am PDT 6 / 11 When he looked seriously baller without even trying. Image Source: Getty / Bennett Raglin 7 / 11 When he pulled off a coordinated aqua suit. Image Source: Getty / Maury Phillips 8 / 11 When he had more money than you. A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jul 29, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT 9 / 11 When he made (Gucci) bucket hats cool. A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT 10 / 11 When he got all up with Nicki Minaj. A post shared by Asahd Tuck Khaled (@asahdkhaled) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT 11 / 11