18/9/17 18/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Cutest Pictures of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Serena Williams's Daughter, Alexis, Is Already Serving Cuteness on Instagram 18 September, 2017 by Terry Carter 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT Serena Williams's baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., has made her Instagram debut. The tennis star and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, created an Instagram account for their adorable newborn so the world can keep up with all things Alexis. In one of the sweet snaps, Alexis rocks a onesie that reads "Smart and strong like my mama," and yes, it's as cute as it sounds. Keep reading to see all of the photos we've been treated to of Serena's mini me so far. Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿♀️👨🏻💻 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:46am PDT 1 / 3 Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT 2 / 3 Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT 3 / 3 Join the conversation Alexis OhanianCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesSerena Williams