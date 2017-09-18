Serena Williams's Daughter, Alexis, Is Already Serving Cuteness on Instagram

 Skip Nav
View In Slideshow

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Serena Williams's baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., has made her Instagram debut. The tennis star and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, created an Instagram account for their adorable newborn so the world can keep up with all things Alexis. In one of the sweet snaps, Alexis rocks a onesie that reads "Smart and strong like my mama," and yes, it's as cute as it sounds. Keep reading to see all of the photos we've been treated to of Serena's mini me so far.

Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

1 / 3

Biceps 💪🏾

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

2 / 3

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

3 / 3
Alexis OhanianCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesSerena Williams
