Cyrus Family Carpool Karaoke Video

Miley Cyrus's Entire Family Belts Out "Achy Breaky Heart" During Their Carpool Karaoke

It was a party in the car when Miley Cyrus and her family appeared on Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Tuesday night. During their road trip, the "Younger Now" singer paid tribute to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as she donned a mullet wig and fake teeth to sing his 1992 hit, "Achy Breaky Heart," with her brothers and sisters. Not only did they know every single word (they probably heard it a lot growing up), but we can't get over how cute Noah Cyrus looks as she hugs her dad from the back seat. Catch the clip from the episode above!

