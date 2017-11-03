 Skip Nav
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids

Dacre Montgomery Stranger Things Audition Video

Dacre Montgomery's Audition Tape For Billy in Stranger Things Belongs in the Smithsonian

By now, Stranger Things fans are well-acquainted with Billy, the hot new douchebag in Hawkins who has a butt that just won't quit. And underneath that glorious mullet and those tight jeans is the very handsome Dacre Montgomery, an Australian actor whom you may best recognise from the high-octane Power Rangers reboot. But before Montgomery could become the Billy we kind of hate but secretly love, he had to audition for the role. Enter the above audition tape, which was filmed by Montgomery and which has just been blessedly obtained by GQ. The video offers a wild journey of shirtlessness, lines from Stand by Me, and a couple of dance breaks. Put it in the Smithsonian.

