 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
Priscilla Presley
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
Celebrity Interviews
Mindy Kaling Opens Up About Her Impending Motherhood: "I'm Really Excited!"
Music
Miley Cyrus's "Younger Now" Video Is Basically a Big Tribute to Elvis Presley

Daenerys Targaryen Love Interests on Game of Thrones

A Very Important Ranking of Daenerys's 7 Game of Thrones Love Interests

View In Slideshow
A Very Important Ranking of Daenerys's 7 Game of Thrones Love Interests
Image Source: HBO

The following contains minor spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

"Fire cannot kill a dragon," so it makes sense that dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen consistently surrounds herself with smokin' hotties. But which love interest in Dany's life is most worthy of her affection? There have been many romantic suitors over the course of seven seasons, and each of them comes with pros and cons . . . but when it boils down to it, there is a clear winner in Daenerys's game of love.

We've ranked every romantic prospect in the mother of dragons' life. Keep reading to see if you agree with our number one pick!

7 Xaro Xhoan Daxos
Xaro Xhoan Daxos
Image Source: HBO

The good: Xaro is extremely wealthy and powerful and vouches for Daenerys to enter Qarth when his 12 fellow leaders are prepared to refuse her and the remains of her Dothraki horde. He is by all accounts a hard worker, working his way from nothing to the wealthiest merchant in his city.

The bad: He only wants to marry Daenerys to improve his own wealth and status, essentially using her as arm candy while benefiting from her dragons as an intimidation tactic. When she refuses his proposal, Xaro backstabs Daenerys by seducing her maid and stealing her dragons. Understandably, Daenerys kills him, which is why he's last place on our list.

1 / 7
6 Hizdahr zo Loraq
Hizdahr zo Loraq
Image Source: HBO

The bad: Hizdahr comes from a wealthy slaving family, thriving financially in the human market. He frequently questions Daenerys publicly and makes her look like an incompetent ruler, and he's far too invested in the gladiator-style Mereenese Fighting Pits, where countless slaves have lost their lives for the merchant class's enjoyment.

The good: For all of his faults, Hizdahr does help Daenerys learn a lot about ruling. He teaches her balance and how to engage with the upper class in cultures she's unfamiliar with. Plus, despite suspicions that Hizdahr might be involved with the Sons of the Harpy, he is proven innocent when he saves Daenerys's life — and loses his own — during a deadly attack.

2 / 7
5 Ser Jorah Mormont
Ser Jorah Mormont
Image Source: HBO

The good: Jorah recognises that Dany's older brother is a complete psychopath, abandoning his service to Viserys and pledging himself to his khaleesi early on. Jorah would, quite literally, give his life for Daenerys — he overcomes a deadly disease and traverses the entire world purely to win her heart. He's certainly the most consistent figure in Dany's volatile life and gives her plenty of solid advice when she gets a little too crazy with her ideas. We doubt that anyone in Westeros thinks more highly of the dragon queen.

The bad: The banished knight's love for Daenerys is, honestly, a bit creepy. His feelings for her begin when she's barely a teenager, with several decades of age between them. Their relationship is more uncle-niece until he starts aggressively pursuing Dany, which gives many fans the heebie-jeebies.

Not to mention the origins of his relationship to Daenerys; Jorah acted as an informant on Daenerys to Robert Baratheon, knowing that the king planned to assassinate Dany. While Jorah eventually changed his ways, he also hid this fact from Daenerys for years, ruining her trust in him once it finally came to light.

Overall, while we love Jorah and appreciate his dedication, he's better off remaining firmly in the friend zone.

3 / 7
4 Daario Naharis, Round 1
Daario Naharis, Round 1
Image Source: HBO

The good: Daario is an excellent fighter who pledges himself to Daenerys very early on. There's a lot to be said for the fact that Daario is the very first man who Daenerys falls in love with of her own volition, with no ulterior reasoning — she simply enjoys his company (and his butt).

The bad: Daario is a bit of a showoff, consistently showboating in front of Dany to win her affection. Plus, his loyalty is eternally questionable considering he's a sellsword. And need we say . . . that hair? The Fabio vibe from this iteration of Daario is too much!

4 / 7
3 Khal Drogo
Khal Drogo
Image Source: HBO

The bad: The origins of Daenerys's relationship with Khal Drogo are disturbing; she is essentially sold into marriage with him, leading to sexual trauma and several heartbreaking weeks where Dany feels like a piece of property. (Though it's worth noting that in the books, the sexual relationship between the two is far less problematic.) The khal is gruff, has no time for delicacy, and solves his problems physically. He is also extremely stubborn, which eventually leads to his death.

The good: Famed warrior Drogo can handle everything that a strong woman like Daenerys has to offer and then some. Remember the look in his eyes when Dany takes charge in bed and wants to "look upon his face"? He loves her strength and celebrates her for it.

As their relationship develops, the khal empowers Daenerys to take charge in the khalasar, backing her up when she is questioned by men in their tribe. When he discovers that she is being abused, he doesn't stand for it: he kills Viserys, and brutally so, for daring to lay a hand on his khaleesi.

Drogo teaches Dany about strong leadership and immerses her in the dothraki culture. If it weren't for him, she would not be surrounded by fierce fighters who fight by her side through all seven seasons of the series. He's loyal, too — when Daenerys meets with Drogo and their stillborn son in the House of the Undying, her husband tells her that he will not ride into the Night Lands without her by his side. Even in death, Drogo doesn't want to live without his queen.

It's also worth noting that Drogo is Dany's first true love, and her relationship with him shapes nearly everything about her life journey. He also gives incredible gifts (that silver horse!) and thinks up the best nicknames ("Moon of My Life"!), which are huge relationship perks.

5 / 7
2 Daario Naharis, Round Two
Daario Naharis, Round Two
Image Source: HBO

The good: All of our original points about Daario remain true, but we also have to give a shout-out to the second actor who plays the role. He's incredibly handsome, and he stares at Dany with such convincing adoration that it's hard not to swoon. He is willing to abandon his whole life to accompany Daenerys to Westeros, and it's absolutely heartbreaking when she cuts him loose. (Also, did we mention his butt?)

The bad: The second interpretation of Daario's character is jealous, competing with Ser Jorah in a way that seems desperate. He's also rather pushy with Daenerys, trying to tell her what's best for her and what she should think.

6 / 7
1 Jon Snow
Jon Snow
Image Source: HBO

The bad: Even if neither of them realises it, Jon and Daenerys are pretty closely related. We know that incest isn't out of the ordinary for Targaryens, especially in non-sibling relationships, but there's still a creepy element.

It's also worth noting that Jon has no desire to rule the Seven Kingdoms; he barely feels comfortable as King in the North. Since Dany's life goal is to sit upon the Iron Throne, this could prove problematic for their inevitable relationship.

The good: Jon is Daenerys's perfect match when you consider their life journeys. Each is alienated from a very early age, so they have experience feeling like outsiders even among their own families. Each stands up for the oppressed, with Daenerys freeing slaves whenever she encounters them and Jon working to save the Wildlings from impending doom even at the risk of his own position. (This is why he's killed by the Night's Watch — he stands up for what's right.)

Jon is the perfect foil to Daenerys: he is ice while she is fire. He is relatively cool-headed while she has a quick temper. He is cautious where she is quite often reckless. Together, the pair have the makings of a perfect couple. If they joined their armies, they would become unbeatable!

The sexual tension between the two is palpable, so much that it's almost hard to watch their chemistry without whispering "just make out already." Sure, they're not actually a couple yet, but we can predict the spark we'll see on screen when they finally give in to their attraction!

Finally, Jon gets along beautifully with Dany's badly behaved children dragons. What more could a single mum want?

7 / 7
Join the conversation
TVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Prayer Reaction Button Satire
Digital Life
How a Fake News Story Spread and What Facebook Has to Say About It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Kmart Australia Velvet Occasional Chair
Decor Shopping
Kmart Just Nailed the Velvet Decor Trend in One $39 Chair
by Alexandra Whiting
Sheryl Sandberg Lunch With Facebook Group Admins
Sheryl Sandberg
Here's Why Facebook Groups Really Could Change the World — With a Little Help From Sheryl Sandberg
by Chelsea Hassler
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds