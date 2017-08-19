15 Times Game of Thrones's Daniel Portman Was Just Over-the-Top Adorable

Game of Thrones is full of gorgeous eye candy, but there is one unsung hero who deserves a little more attention: Daniel Portman. While his character, Podrick Payne, may not be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne like Jon Snow, the Scottish actor certainly makes our stomach do flips whenever he has a scene. When he's not serving Brienne of Tarth on screen, he's flooding our Instagram feed with his adorable snaps with animals. And don't get us started on those big puppy-dog eyes. See some of his hottest moments here.



