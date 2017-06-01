01/6/17 01/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Genevieve Padalecki Are Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki Friends? Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki Might Be Better Friends Than Jared and Jensen 1 June, 2017 by Maggie Pehanick 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Getty Among the many things that Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have in common is the fact that they both have badass wives. The Supernatural stars married their soul mates in the same year — 2010 — and since then, Genevieve Padalecki (née Cortese) and Danneel Ackles (née Harris) have become incredibly close. Former CW stars themselves, Genevieve (who met Jared on the set of Supernatural) and One Tree Hill's Danneel are each other's red carpet buddies, hanging out while their husbands have to promote Supernatural year after year. They're also supportive of each other on social media and regularly get their families together. They've even used the fan-created hashtag #spnbabies to congratulate each other on pregnancies and births! Here are all the times we've envied their friendship. 1 Back in 2011, When They Outshone Their Men on the Red Carpet What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Beck Starr 1 / 9 2 That Time Genevieve Sent Danneel Flowers I am so blessed to have a BF like @realGpad! What a wonderful surprise! #friendsfamily #girlswhoencouragegirls ❤️❤️💕💕💕 A post shared by @danneelackles512 on Oct 27, 2016 at 11:56am PDT 2 / 9 3 When Danneel Was So Excited for Genevieve and Jared's Pregnancy News Congrats to @realGpad and @jarpad we love you guys so much! Glad the cats out of the bag and we can celebrate 🎉 #bfbabies #spnbabies— Danneel HarrisAckles (@DanneelHarris) November 7, 2016 3 / 9 4 When They Posed With Jensen's Supernatural Co-Star, Felicia Day What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Andrew Chin 4 / 9 5 When They Celebrated Supernatural's 200th Episode What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Andrew Chin 5 / 9 6 Whenever They Celebrate Family Birthdays Together Happy Birthday to our best bud Thomas Padalecki. We love you soooo much!!!! #sharingcake 🎂🎂🎂 ❤❤❤❤❤ A post shared by @danneelackles512 on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:09pm PDT 6 / 9 7 When They Made the Perfect Quartet in 2014 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 7 / 9 8 When Danneel Congratulated Jared and Genevieve on Baby Odette Welcome to the world sweet baby girl!!! Definitely going to grab a few of these for Zep and Arrow!!❤❤❤ https://t.co/Jtvh3Pleki— Danneel HarrisAckles (@DanneelHarris) March 27, 2017 8 / 9 9 When They Got Their Girls Together for the Sweetest Photo Op The future is female 🌎💓🌈 Arrow and Odette #GirlsRuleTheWorld pic.twitter.com/5Zionocpl1— Genevieve Padalecki (@realGpad) April 2, 2017 9 / 9 Join the conversation Share this post Genevieve PadaleckiDanneel HarrisCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsJared PadaleckiJensen Ackles