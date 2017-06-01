 Skip Nav
Are Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki Friends?

Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki Might Be Better Friends Than Jared and Jensen

View in slideshow
Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki Might Be Better Friends Than Jared and Jensen
Image Source: Getty

Among the many things that Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have in common is the fact that they both have badass wives. The Supernatural stars married their soul mates in the same year — 2010 — and since then, Genevieve Padalecki (née Cortese) and Danneel Ackles (née Harris) have become incredibly close. Former CW stars themselves, Genevieve (who met Jared on the set of Supernatural) and One Tree Hill's Danneel are each other's red carpet buddies, hanging out while their husbands have to promote Supernatural year after year. They're also supportive of each other on social media and regularly get their families together. They've even used the fan-created hashtag #spnbabies to congratulate each other on pregnancies and births! Here are all the times we've envied their friendship.

1 Back in 2011, When They Outshone Their Men on the Red Carpet
Back in 2011, When They Outshone Their Men on the Red Carpet
Image Source: Getty / Beck Starr
1 / 9
2 That Time Genevieve Sent Danneel Flowers

I am so blessed to have a BF like @realGpad! What a wonderful surprise! #friendsfamily #girlswhoencouragegirls ❤️❤️💕💕💕

A post shared by @danneelackles512 on

2 / 9
3 When Danneel Was So Excited for Genevieve and Jared's Pregnancy News
3 / 9
4 When They Posed With Jensen's Supernatural Co-Star, Felicia Day
When They Posed With Jensen's Supernatural Co-Star, Felicia Day
Image Source: Getty / Andrew Chin
4 / 9
5 When They Celebrated Supernatural's 200th Episode
When They Celebrated Supernatural's 200th Episode
Image Source: Getty / Andrew Chin
5 / 9
6 Whenever They Celebrate Family Birthdays Together

Happy Birthday to our best bud Thomas Padalecki. We love you soooo much!!!! #sharingcake 🎂🎂🎂 ❤❤❤❤❤

A post shared by @danneelackles512 on

6 / 9
When They Made the Perfect Quartet in 2014
When They Made the Perfect Quartet in 2014
7 / 9
8 When Danneel Congratulated Jared and Genevieve on Baby Odette
8 / 9
9 When They Got Their Girls Together for the Sweetest Photo Op
9 / 9
Genevieve PadaleckiDanneel HarrisCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsJared PadaleckiJensen Ackles
