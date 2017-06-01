Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki Might Be Better Friends Than Jared and Jensen

Among the many things that Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have in common is the fact that they both have badass wives. The Supernatural stars married their soul mates in the same year — 2010 — and since then, Genevieve Padalecki (née Cortese) and Danneel Ackles (née Harris) have become incredibly close. Former CW stars themselves, Genevieve (who met Jared on the set of Supernatural) and One Tree Hill's Danneel are each other's red carpet buddies, hanging out while their husbands have to promote Supernatural year after year. They're also supportive of each other on social media and regularly get their families together. They've even used the fan-created hashtag #spnbabies to congratulate each other on pregnancies and births! Here are all the times we've envied their friendship.