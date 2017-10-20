Your Heart Will Melt Over This Video of Dax Shepard's Daughter Riding a Mini Motorcycle

It's no secret that Dax Shepard loves motorcycles, and it seems his 4-year-old daughter Lincoln is taking after him. On Thursday, the actor, who's married to Kristen Bell, dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared a rare video of his little girl riding a mini motorcycle while Kristen was away in Orlando, Florida, last month. "When I would call [Kristen] at 10 a.m., she was intoxicated at Disney World, riding Avatar," Dax explained. "So I kind of wanted to get even with her . . . so in that time, I bought my 4-year-old an electric motorcycle and taught her to ride it." No word on whether Dax, who has always fiercely protected the privacy of his daughters from the media, also taught their 2-year-old daughter Delta, but let's just say things didn't go so well for him when Kristen got home.