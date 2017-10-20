 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II
Best of 2017
36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Celebrity Kids
Lisa Marie Presley and Her Look-Alike Daughters Have Us All Shook Up

Dax Shepard Shares Video of Daughter on Ellen DeGeneres Show

Your Heart Will Melt Over This Video of Dax Shepard's Daughter Riding a Mini Motorcycle

It's no secret that Dax Shepard loves motorcycles, and it seems his 4-year-old daughter Lincoln is taking after him. On Thursday, the actor, who's married to Kristen Bell, dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and shared a rare video of his little girl riding a mini motorcycle while Kristen was away in Orlando, Florida, last month. "When I would call [Kristen] at 10 a.m., she was intoxicated at Disney World, riding Avatar," Dax explained. "So I kind of wanted to get even with her . . . so in that time, I bought my 4-year-old an electric motorcycle and taught her to ride it." No word on whether Dax, who has always fiercely protected the privacy of his daughters from the media, also taught their 2-year-old daughter Delta, but let's just say things didn't go so well for him when Kristen got home.
Join the conversation
Ellen DeGeneresCelebrity KidsViral VideosDax ShepardThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
Celebrity Kids
Blake Lively's 1-Year-Old Is Already Dealing With Serious "Younger Sister" Struggles
by Brinton Parker
Beyonce and Blue Ivy at a Wedding Pictures October 2017
Celebrity Kids
Leave It to Beyoncé and Blue Ivy to Steal the Spotlight at Another Friend's Wedding
by Monica Sisavat
Lionel Richie Talks About Sofia Dating Scott Disick
Celebrity Kids
Quite Understandably, Lionel Richie Is "Scared to Death" of Daughter Sofia Dating Scott Disick
by Brittney Stephens
How Old Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Kids?
Celebrity Kids
Can You Believe Almost Half of Brad and Angelina's Kids Are Teenagers?
by Monica Sisavat
Lisa Marie Presley Family Pictures
Celebrity Kids
Get a Rare Glimpse of Lisa Marie Presley's Close Bond With Her Kids
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds