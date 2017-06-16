 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
DeMario Jackson on Bachelor in Paradise Controversy: "My Character Has Been Assassinated"
The Royals
Prince Harry Visits Borough Market, Where It's Business as Usual
Celebrity Instagrams
23 Times Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Weren't Shy About Showing PDA
Red Carpet
Why Jennifer Lopez's Relationship With Diddy Took Her "Whole Life in a Tailspin"
Amal Clooney
The Sweet Story of How Sparks Flew the Night George Clooney Met Amal

DeMario Jackson Talks About Bachelor in Paradise June 2017

DeMario Jackson on Bachelor in Paradise Controversy: "My Character Has Been Assassinated"

The Bachelor in Paradise controversy over a drunken sexual encounter between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson just got a whole lot more complicated. Shortly after Corinne spoke out about the incident, saying "something bad obviously took place" and noting that she'd hired high-powered Hollywood attorney Marty Singer, DeMario also broke his silence with a statement to E! News.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," the 30-year-old contestant said via his publicist, Eve Sarkisyan-Nunn. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws." Warner Bros. is currently investigating the alleged incident (a process that "could take days, weeks, or even months," according to an anonymous contestant), which occurred on the first day of filming Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season at a resort in Sayulita, Mexico. According to reports, DeMario and Corinne began hooking up in the pool while extremely intoxicated, and questions about whether or not she was able to consent to what was happening have been brought up.

Related
The Bachelor in Paradise Cast and Alums React to Cancellation News

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4," Corinne said in her statement on June 14, relayed by publicist Stan Rosenfield. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

Rumours have been flying in the aftermath of the controversy, which host Chris Harrison addressed in an official statement of his own by warning fans that "there's a a lot of misinformation out there." We still don't know exactly what transpired on the set, but hopefully the ongoing investigation will get to the bottom of it.

Image Source: ABC
Join the conversation
Bachelor In ParadiseTVCelebrity Quotes
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
TV
Twin Peaks: What Every Major Character Has Been Doing for the Past 25 Years
by Andrea Reiher
How to Become Stronger
Strength Training
This Is Exactly What You Need to Do For a Strong, Lean Body and Fast Metabolism
by Dominique Astorino
Celine Dion Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Celine Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You
by Maggie Pehanick
Nicki Minaj Performs at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Nicki Minaj's Latest Leather-Clad Performance Is Almost Too Hot For TV
by Maggie Pehanick
Will Lifting Heavy Weights Make Me Bulky?
Personal Essay
After Years of Exercising, This Is the Workout That Changed My Body
by Michele Foley
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds