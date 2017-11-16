 Skip Nav
Award Season
23 Photos That Completely Capture the MTV EMAs
Reputation
20 People Whose Lives Were Changed After Taylor Swift Released Reputation
NSFW
30+ Celebrities You've Definitely Seen Naked on Social Media
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Deadpool 2 Trailer and Australian Release Date

Ryan Reynolds Will Make You "Wet on Wet" While Watching the New Deadpool 2 Teaser

As we eagerly await more details about the Deadpool sequel, Marvel and 20th Century Fox have gifted us with another hilarious teaser. Dressed as Bob Ross, Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth whips up a few gorgeous landscapes while saying things like "God, I love cocaine," and, "Holy f*ck-knuckles, I'm high as a kite right now." The usual family-friendly stuff, you know? Fortunately, the last few seconds of the two-minute clip above contain a few choice shots from the movie.

The first short video the studio shared ahead dropped before showings of Logan, and it's loaded with Easter eggs. Sure, seeing Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) without his costume is pretty cool, but don't let it distract you from what else is happening in the background. Take a look before the movie premieres on June 1, 2018.

Join the conversation
Deadpool 2MoviesRyan Reynolds
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?
US News
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds