 Skip Nav
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
Jonathan Groff
Just 15 Mind-Bogglingly Sexy Pictures of Jonathan Groff

Demi Lovato 2017 American Music Awards Performance

Demi Lovato Claps Back at Trolls With a Fiery AMAs Performance

Demi Lovato stormed the American Music Awards with a fiery performance of "Sorry Not Sorry" on Monday. The 25-year-old singer opened her performance with a backdrop of several tweets from trolls calling her a "flop" and discussing her weight. "There's so much hate in this world, we have to rise above," she said. "And never say sorry for who you are." Demi recently opened up about the ups and downs of her career, but fortunately 2017 has been a stellar one for her, and her badass AMAs performance is further proof of that.

Join the conversation
Demi LovatoTVAward SeasonAMAsAmerican Music AwardsMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Award Season
Kelly Clarkson Turns the AMAs Into a Girls' Night Out With Her Daughter and Stepdaughter
by Monica Sisavat
References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Music Video
Music
We've Decoded the Hidden References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Video So You Don't Have To
by Kelsie Gibson
Lea Michele J. Mendel Dress at American Music Awards 2017
Award Season
Lea Michele Just Started a Trend at the AMAs With Mismatched Earrings
by Nikita Ramsinghani
BTS at the American Music Awards 2017
Award Season
K-Pop Cuties BTS Have Arrived at the AMAs and the World Isn't Ready
by Brinton Parker
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
Selena Is Performing at the AMAs Today — Will She Bring Justin as Her Date?
by Genevieve Rota
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds