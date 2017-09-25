 Skip Nav
Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon Lip Sync Conversation Video

Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon's Hilarious Lip Sync Convo Will Have You Doing a Spit Take

The day after Jimmy Fallon got Demi Lovato to reveal the inspiration behind the "Sorry Not Sorry" music video, the two shared a funny lip sync conversation that almost had us spitting water on our computer screens. Using some of the most popular songs of the past couple of years, including Adele's "Hello," Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do," and, of course, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito," the two made us laugh really hard at their non-sensical conversation. Watch above now.
Image Source: NBC
