The Royals
Demi Lovato "Sorry Not Sorry" Dance Video

This "Sorry Not Sorry" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even Demi Lovato Was Here For It

Demi Lovato blessed us with the bop "Sorry Not Sorry" earlier this Summer, and since we've been dancing to it non-stop, we thought it would be a good idea to take a break and watch some professionals take over. Choreographed by one of our favourites, Jojo Gomez, a handful of groups including Jojo herself tear up the floor while performing seductive routines to Demi's banger at the Millennium Dance Complex in LA. Their breakdowns were so good that Demi just had to swing by and see it for herself. Watch the whole thing above now, then check out even more amazing dance videos.

Dance VideosDemi Lovato
