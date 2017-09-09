 Skip Nav
The Royals
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
British Celebrities
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!
The Royals
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Celebrity Interviews
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview

"Despacito" Calculator Cover Video

This Cover of "Despacito" Uses 2 Calculators to Put You in a Hypnotic Trance

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's megahit "Despacito" was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks, making it the official song of the Summer this year. That means you weren't the only one who couldn't get the tune out of your head for months. The team behind the Japanese YouTube channel It's a Small World couldn't let go either, so they got beyond creative re-creating the entire song by using only the noises made by the keys on two calculators. Yes, that's a sentence we never thought we would type.

We were in awe and wondering how much time it must have taken to prep this video, but then we realised whoever is responsible for these videos is a calculator pro. They've also covered other songs, like Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" and Camilla Cabello ft. Quavo's "OMG," to equally mesmerizing results.
Join the conversation
Viral VideosMusic
Join The Conversation
Music
Beyoncé Is Writing the Next James Bond Theme Song, So Goodbye Forever
by Ryan Roschke
Zayn Malik's "Dusk Till Dawn" Music Video
Music
We Need Someone to Turn Zayn's "Dusk Till Dawn" Video Into a Full-Length Movie ASAP
by Quinn Keaney
Coldplay "Houston" Song For Hurricane Harvey
Music
Coldplay Sings a Beautiful, Original Country Song in Honour of Hurricane Harvey Victims
by Kelsie Gibson
Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Video Meaning
Music
All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"
by Caitlin Hacker
Kim and Kanye's Reaction to Taylor Swift's New Song
Music
Kim and Kanye Reportedly Think Taylor's "Look What You Made Me Do" Is "Pathetic"
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds