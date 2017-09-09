This Cover of "Despacito" Uses 2 Calculators to Put You in a Hypnotic Trance

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's megahit "Despacito" was at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 16 weeks, making it the official song of the Summer this year. That means you weren't the only one who couldn't get the tune out of your head for months. The team behind the Japanese YouTube channel It's a Small World couldn't let go either, so they got beyond creative re-creating the entire song by using only the noises made by the keys on two calculators. Yes, that's a sentence we never thought we would type.

We were in awe and wondering how much time it must have taken to prep this video, but then we realised whoever is responsible for these videos is a calculator pro. They've also covered other songs, like Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" and Camilla Cabello ft. Quavo's "OMG," to equally mesmerizing results.