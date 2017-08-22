22/8/17 22/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Younger Diana From Younger GIFs 20 Times Diana From Younger Took the Words Right Out of Your Mouth 22 August, 2017 by Genevieve Rota 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Stan Stan's hit TV show Younger has us well and truly hooked — Thursdays do not come around quick enough — and one of our favourite, favourite, favourite things about it is the character Diana, played to perfection by Miriam Shor. RelatedGo Inside Diana Trout's Elegant Apartment Diana is impeccably dressed and has the tightly-wound attitude to match — she's funny without really meaning to be, sharp as a tack and firm but mostly fair as main character Liza's boss. Her mood swings? Violent. Her one-liners? Deadly. Sometimes she doesn't even need to speak to get her message across loud and clear. We can't get enough of her — luckily, she's got a GIF for every occasion. Scroll! What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 1 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 2 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 3 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 4 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 5 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 6 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 7 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 8 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 9 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 10 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 11 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 12 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 13 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 14 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 15 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 16 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 17 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 18 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 19 / 20 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Stan 20 / 20 Join the conversation YoungerStanTV