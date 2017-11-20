20/11/17 20/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Diana Ross at the 2017 American Music Awards Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs 20 November, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard Diana Ross had the support of her loved ones during her momentous night at the American Music Awards in LA on Monday. The 73-year-old music superstar was beaming as she hit the red carpet in an amazing headpiece with her children and grandchildren; son Ross Naess and his wife Kimberly Ryan; son Evan, his wife Ashlee Simpson, their daughter Jagger, and Ashlee's son Bronx; as well as daughters Chudney, Rhonda, and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, who is also hosting the show. Diana is being honoured with a lifetime achievement award during this year's ceremony, thanks to an incredible career that spans six decades. Diana first attended the American Music Awards in 1974, and has performed and taken home trophies throughout the following years. Most recently, she popped up at the show with Tracee in 2014. Keep reading to see all the sweet photos of Diana and her family at the AMAs. Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 1 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 2 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 3 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 4 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 5 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 6 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 7 / 8 Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 8 / 8 Join the conversation Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. 2017 Award Season2017 American Music AwardsEvan RossTracee Ellis RossCelebrity KidsDiana RossAward SeasonCelebrity FamiliesAMAsAmerican Music Awards