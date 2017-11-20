 Skip Nav
Music
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
Celebrity Facts
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!
Jonathan Groff
Just 15 Mind-Bogglingly Sexy Pictures of Jonathan Groff

Diana Ross at the 2017 American Music Awards

Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs

View In Slideshow
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard

Diana Ross had the support of her loved ones during her momentous night at the American Music Awards in LA on Monday. The 73-year-old music superstar was beaming as she hit the red carpet in an amazing headpiece with her children and grandchildren; son Ross Naess and his wife Kimberly Ryan; son Evan, his wife Ashlee Simpson, their daughter Jagger, and Ashlee's son Bronx; as well as daughters Chudney, Rhonda, and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, who is also hosting the show.

Diana is being honoured with a lifetime achievement award during this year's ceremony, thanks to an incredible career that spans six decades. Diana first attended the American Music Awards in 1974, and has performed and taken home trophies throughout the following years. Most recently, she popped up at the show with Tracee in 2014. Keep reading to see all the sweet photos of Diana and her family at the AMAs.

Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
1 / 8
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
2 / 8
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
3 / 8
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
4 / 8
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
5 / 8
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
6 / 8
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
7 / 8
Diana Ross Has Her Massive, Proud Family by Her Side For a Huge Night at the AMAs
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
8 / 8
Join the conversation
2017 Award Season2017 American Music AwardsEvan RossTracee Ellis RossCelebrity KidsDiana RossAward SeasonCelebrity FamiliesAMAsAmerican Music Awards
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Red Carpet
19 Jason Momoa Red Carpet Moments That Will Get You Through Any Situation
by Caitlin Gallagher
What Movies Will Get Nominated For Oscars in 2018?
Award Season
Your Early 2018 Oscar Predictions Are Here
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at Justice League Premiere 2017
Red Carpet
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Bring Their Newlywed Bliss to the Justice League Premiere
by Monica Sisavat
Best Pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte | 2017
Celebrity Kids
The Best Pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte We've Been Blessed With This Year
by Lauren Turner
Gwyneth Paltrow Track Pants With Orange Stripe
Celebrity Style
Gwyneth Paltrow's Track Pants Are Fancier Than Your Cocktail Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds