The Iconic Diana Ross Turned Her AMAs Performance Into a Giant Family Affair

Diana Ross was the belle of the ball at Monday's American Music Awards. After walking the red carpet with her massive, proud family, the iconic 74-year-old singer was honoured with a lifetime achievement award for her six decades in the music industry and brought the audience to their feet with an epic performance of her greatest hits.

Celebrities couldn't handle the greatness of her medley, either. From "I'm Coming Out" to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" and "The Best Years of My Life" and even the incomparable "Ease on Down the Road" from The Wiz, Ross proved that she still has the same pipes and stage presence that put her on the map in the early '60s. And if that wasn't amazing enough, she brought her entire extended family, as well as long-time friend and collaborators Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy, on stage to dance and celebrate with her. Watch the video above now, and prepare to get your entire life.

