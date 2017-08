Jennifer Grey was 27 when Dirty Dancing came out and changed her life. Before playing Baby Houseman, Grey also memorably starred in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, but she never had the same kind of role after Baby. After guesting on TV series like Friends in the '90s, Grey appeared on the short-lived series It's Like, You Know... where she played a version of herself. In 2010, she had a fun comeback when she competed in — and won! — the eleventh season of Dancing With the Stars. On the personal side, Grey married Avengers franchise star Clark Gregg in 2001.