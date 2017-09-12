Ascendant, the Final Divergent Chapter, Is Now Going to Be a TV Series

It didn't seem like Shailene Woodley was too keen on the idea of a TV movie. Speaking with Yahoo Movies at Comic-Con in 2016 after the news broke, Woodley came right out and said that no one told her about the switch to TV before the press broke the news. "I honestly don't . . . that article, I got off the plane and read that and called my rep and was like, 'What is this?' and they were like, 'We're figuring that out,'" she said. "We don't have any information. I think that came as a surprise to everybody."

In September 2016, Woodley all but confirmed she's out, telling ScreenRant, "Last I heard they were trying to make it into a television show. I didn't sign up to be in a television show. Out of respect to the studio and everyone involved, they may have changed their mind and may be doing something different, but I'm not necessarily interested in doing a television show."

In February, Woodley confirmed to Vanity Fair once and for all that she is not doing the show.