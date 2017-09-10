 Skip Nav
Do Jason and Sarah Deserve to Be Kicked Off The Block?

They Didn't Even Try, So Do Jason and Sarah Deserve to Be Kicked Off The Block?

On Sunday night's episode of The Block, Jason and Sarah received some harsh words from Scott Cam and the judges for not completing their master bedroom. Not only did the couple not finish their room, but they barely even started, deciding early in the week that they weren't going to deliver a room.

The thing is, that's not really their decision to make. As Scott explained, it is the rules of The Block that each week every couple delivers a complete room for judging. You can't just decide not to do it.

Jason and Sarah are obviously struggling with the enormity of renovation show. The Block is taxing on it's contestants physically, mentally and emotionally, but if Sarah and Jason were expecting sympathy, they were disappointed. Scott and the judges felt insulted that the couple had simply given up on the week's challenge. Shaynna said it was "beyond rude," and they were disappointed that the couple would throw their opportunity.

Ten thousand couples applied for the show this season, but Jason and Sarah seem to have forgotten that they've been given an amazing opportunity, not a punishment. Poor planning has meant they've been low on money since week two, and they do seem to lack the motivation, drive and energy that the other couples have. House number four was left a contestant short this week when Sticks flew home to welcome his new baby, but rather than throwing in the towel, Wombat went into overdrive working even harder to finish their room. If that is the level of commitment expected on the show, it does seem unfair that Jason and Sarah should be allowed to just give up.

The judges and producers of the show obviously felt the same, because Scott Cam gave Jason and Sarah and ultimatum: If they have not completed both their master bedroom and the room for next week by next Sunday, they will be kicked off the show. Because of their lack of effort this week, that means Jason and Sarah will have to complete two rooms in one week. Considering the enormity of the master bedroom, it seems a near impossible task to complete both it and another room in just a week. We're rooting for them, but Jason and Sarah will have to change a lot if they're going to pull it off.

What do you think? Did Jason and Sarah deserve to stay? Do you think they'll pull it off next week? Have your say below.

Image Source: Channel Nine
Should Jason and Sarah Have Been Kicked Off The Block?
Yes, you can't just give up and expect to stay.
No, everyone has set backs and they just had a hard week.
Do You Think Jason and Sarah Will Finish Both Rooms Next Week and Get to Stay?
Yes, I think they'll have renewed energy and will smash it.
No way, it's simply too big of a job and they don't have what it takes.
?
Image Source: Channel Nine
