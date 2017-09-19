 Skip Nav
Yes, Alexander Skarsgard Has an Accent, You Just Have to Listen Carefully

Alexander Skarsgard looked all kinds of fine when he attended the Emmy Awards on Monday. Despite sporting that much-debated-about new moustache, the actor had one hell of a night. He took home the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his role in Big Little Lies, shared a smooch with co-star Nicole Kidman (in front of Keith Urban!), and had his mum on his arm as his date. But during his cute acceptance speech, we couldn't help but wonder what the deal is with his accent.

Alexander was born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden, and is the son of famous actor Stellan Skarsgard (The Glass House, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Thor). If you've seen one of his dad's movies, you've probably noticed that Stellan has a very strong Swedish accent. While you can definitely hear Alexander's accent when he says certain words, it's a lot less obvious than his father's. Since Alexander's younger brother Bill (who plays Pennywise in It) recently said they grew up on their dad's movie sets all around the world, that could have contributed to their slightly weaker accents. But still, it's definitely there (and it's very sexy)!

