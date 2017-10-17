 Skip Nav
Does Eleven Escape the Upside Down in Stranger Things?

This Is Exactly How Eleven Escapes the Upside Down in Stranger Things Season 2

At the end of the first season of Stranger Things, Eleven's (Millie Bobbie Brown) fate is left up in the air. In order to save her friends from the Demogorgon, the young telepath uses the last of her powers to blow up the monster — and herself. Everyone is devastated and presumes Eleven died right along with the Demogorgon. Fortunately, Netflix isn't forcing us to perseverate on that cliffhanger any longer.

In addition to sharing a sneak peek at Eleven in the season two trailer, which sees the character wandering around in the Upside Down version of Hawkins High School, we now know exactly how she escapes the dark and twisted realm. In the clip above, introduced by Brown, Eleven makes her great (and gooey) escape from the Upside Down. What happens to her after that? Well, we'll all have to wait until Oct. 27 to find out.

