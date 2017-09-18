 Skip Nav
Award Season
The Big Little Lies Cast Looks So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder
Celebrity Kids
Robin Wright and Her Daughter, Dylan Penn, Make a Stunning Duo at the Emmys
Award Season
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
Award Season
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin Emmys 2017 Video

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin Take a Shot at Trump at the Emmys

Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, and Dolly Parton came together for an epic 9 to 5 reunion at the Emmys on Monday. While presenting the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie, the ladies took the opportunity to take a shot at Donald Trump. Even though they didn't name him directly, Lily and Jane compared him to Dabney Coleman's Franklin Hart Jr. from the 1980 film. "In 1980, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss," Jane said. "And in 2017 we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot boss," Lily added. This isn't the first time Lily has called out Trump. At the SAG Awards back in January, Lily compared Trump's political tactics to those of Nazis.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter
Join the conversation
Celebrity QuotesAward SeasonDolly PartonLily TomlinEmmy AwardsJane Fonda
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Anna Faris Stuns in First Official Appearance Since Announcing Her Split From Chris
by Laura Marie Meyers
Jane Fonda's Dress at 2017 Emmys
Award Season
Jane Fonda Hit the Emmys Red Carpet in $2.5 Million of Jewels
by Murphy Moroney
Jessica Biel Hair and Makeup at the Emmys 2017
Award Season
Jessica Biel Brought the Drama With Her Pompadour Hairstyle at the 2017 Emmys
by Terry Carter
Elisabeth Moss's Handbag at the 2017 Emmys
Award Season
We Couldn't Help but Cheer When We Saw What Was Pinned to Elisabeth Moss's Emmys Clutch
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Donald Glover Speech Emmys 2017 Video
Award Season
Donald Glover Just Became the First Black Person to Do This at the Emmys
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds