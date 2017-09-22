 Skip Nav
This Adorable Pug Remake of It Is the Nonscary Version That Wimps Deserve

Look, I get it — just because I'm dead inside and didn't think that It was scary doesn't mean that the rest of the world agrees. For wimps especially, this current cultural phenomenon of clown-induced hysteria is downright terrifying; what is somebody who loves good movies but hates being scared to do? Well, there's an answer out there, and it comes in the form of lovable canine Insta-celebrity Doug the Pug. The very good boy selflessly starred in a doggy remake of It, which has none of the spookiness (but more than enough wrinkles).

In the short remake, Doug stars as both Georgie and the film's villain, Pennywise. But unlike in the regular It film, the neighbourhood drainage sewer isn't a deathtrap on a rainy day — it's a cute trap!

Give the wimp-friendly remake a watch, and you'll feel much better about the creepy clown frenzy sweeping the nation right now. Simply close your eyes and picture Puggywise instead of Pennywise, and everything will be OK.

Scary MoviesPugsIt MovieDogsViral VideosMovies
