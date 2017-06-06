 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Did You Spot the Victoria's Secret Angel Kicking Ass in Wonder Woman?
The Royals
We Bet You Didn't Know That Prince Harry's Real Name Isn't Harry
Celebrity Facts
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
Celebrity Instagrams
Jason Momoa Did the Haka in a Room of Shirtless Men and I Need Smelling Salts
The Royals
Here's What the Royal Family Prefers to Call Kate Middleton

Is Doutzen Kroes in Wonder Woman?

Did You Spot the Victoria's Secret Angel Kicking Ass in Wonder Woman?

Image Source: Getty / Pascal Le Segretain

Which do you think is more difficult: strutting down a runway in high heels and lingerie while wearing a pair of massive, heavy wings or stabbing a soldier with a sword while simultaneously riding on horseback down a beach? For any normal human being, each of those options likely sounds pretty terrifying. If you're Dutch supermodel Doutzen Kroes, however, it's just an average day at work. The former Victoria's Secret Angel has a small role in Wonder Woman, where she plays Venelia, the right hand of Queen Hippolyta and one of the fierce female warriors called the Amazons who inhabit Diana Prince's all-female island home of Themyscira.

Image Source: Everett Collection

Related
Wonder Woman Is an Important Step Forward For the DC Universe and Women Everywhere

She opened up about an intense battle scene the Amazons have on the beach against some gun-toting German soldiers while chatting with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that filming an action movie is just as hard (and fun) as it sounds. "The challenge was that I had to ride with one hand and have the sword in the other hand and kill a person at the same time," she explained. "Which sounds horrible, but it was so fun to do!" Kroes and the rest of the Amazons certainly make it look easy, don't they?

On top of a supermodel in their group, the Amazons are made up of some other seriously badass individuals: CrossFit champion Brooke Ence, an Olympic bobsledder, a heptathlete, a police officer, professional Swedish fighter Madeleine Vall Beijner, and a former Miss Greece. According to Beijner, the trainers preparing them for the film wanted the women to "look like the female version of 300," and they definitely succeeded. Movie audiences weren't the only ones impressed, either. Kroes's 6-year-old son, Phyllon, was especially in awe when he visited the set and spotted his mum in full battle regalia. "If I could just have that face framed as a picture on my wall, I think I melted because he has never looked at me like that ever," she recalled. "He was just in full admiration of his mummy as a warrior." Check out some more shots of Kroes and the rest of the amazing Amazons below!

Just me, @doutzen, @brookeence and @harijamespt taking an amazon-powernap💪🏼 when shooting at the beach in Italy...⚔️ #amazon #warrior #shooting #stuntactor #fighter #athlete #victoriassecret #crossfit #power #WONDERWOMAN ✨

A post shared by Madeleine Vall Beijner (@madeleinevallbeijner) on


#flashbackfriday shooting in Italy with my fellow warriors @brookeence and @harijamespt - The Protectors of Paradise...⚔️ Today - WONDER WOMAN in theaters! 🎥✨#world #premiere #cinema #theater #themiscyra #italy #amazon #warrior #stuntactor #fighter #WONDERWOMAN @wonderwomanfilm @wondervaughn @dccomics @wbpictures @wbpicturesse

A post shared by Madeleine Vall Beijner (@madeleinevallbeijner) on


⚔️ Wonder Woman ⚔️ Today is the day!!!! Seeing it with my family, they're more excited than me...until they realise they will only spot my foot 😂 nevertheless I am so proud and still in amazement that I got the opportunity to be a part (however small) of making this iconic movie great! We had 6 months of some weird and wonderful training under the guidance of @pvtlighthouse @wfmft @mario_donato to sculpt our 'Amazonian Abs' and 3 weeks of filming in Italy. Talk about opportunity of a life time! So grateful I could add that chapter, and meeting some of the most amazing women to my life! 👊🏾 Amazons Unite 👊🏾

A post shared by Moe Sasegbon (@moeshash) on


⚔️Wonder Woman releases Tonight Special Screening in Leicester Square - can't waitttt ⚔️ • • • @wonderwomanfilm • • #warnerbros #wonderwoman #film #amazonian #warrior #fitnessmodel #dc #london #filming #movie #instagood #fitnessmodel #dccomics #instadaily #love #train #trainhard #photooftheday #lovemyjob #goodmorning #italy #amalficoast

A post shared by Andrea Vasiliou (@andreavasiliou) on

Join the conversation
Wonder WomanDoutzen KroesMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Paris Fashion Week
21 Standout Moments From Paris Fashion Week
by Monica Sisavat
Wonder Woman Theme Song
Music
You'll Want Wonder Woman's Powerful Theme Song on Your Gym Playlist ASAP
by Quinn Keaney
Chris Pine Quotes About Wonder Woman May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Chris Pine Explains Why Wonder Woman Is More Than Just a Movie
by Monica Sisavat
Pictures of the Best Dressed Celebrities This Week
Celebrity Style
10 Stunning Shiny Looks That Demand Your Attention
by Samantha Sutton
How Much Coffee Can You Drink When Pregnant?
Health and Safety
Yes, You Can Actually Still Drink Coffee While You're Pregnant
by Hedy Phillips
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds