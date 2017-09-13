If You're a Fan of the Tiny-House Trend, You'll Love Matt Damon's New Movie

Have you ever wished that Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was a drama instead of a fun, family comedy? Well, you're in luck. Downsizing stars Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig as a middle-class couple who are offered the opportunity to "downsize" their lives, literally, after the technology to shrink human beings down to a few inches tall is invented. The concept alone is enough to make it one of this year's most anticipated new movies, not to mention the all-star cast (which also includes Jason Sudeikis, Christoph Waltz, and Hong Chau). Suffice it to say, the tiny-house trend is shook.

Downsizing hits cinemas later this year.