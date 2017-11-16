 Skip Nav
Drake Calls Out Fan Groping Woman at a Club November 2017

Drake, Real-Life Hero, Calls Out Fan For Groping a Girl at a Club: "I Will F*ck You Up"

If you think you can get away with inappropriate behaviour at a Drake show, think again. The Take Care rapper recently halted his performance at a nightclub when he noticed a male fan groping a woman in the crowd. "If you don't stop touching girls, I will come out there and f*ck you up," he threatened. Apparently that wasn't enough of a warning for the groper in question, so Drake reiterated his statement, saying, "If you don't stop putting your hands on girls, I'm gonna come out there and f*ck your ass up."

The incident took place in Sydney, Australia, where Drake is currently touring, and was captured on camera by a fan in the audience. "I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd to start a fight with a guy groping a woman in the audience," she wrote. "Violence against women, 6 God says no." With all of the sexual harassment allegations against men in Hollywood emerging as of late, it's great to see an artist of Drake's calibre speak out on behalf of women who are put in uncomfortable situations. Bravo, Drake; as if we needed another reason to love you.

Sexual HarassmentViral VideosDrake
