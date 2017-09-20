 Skip Nav
Drake Gets Denzel Washington Tattoo September 2017

Drake Gets a Tattoo of Denzel Washington's Face, and We're Kind of Loving It

Image Source: Getty / Noel Vasquez

Drake is no stranger to getting inked, but the latest addition to the rapper's tattoo collection took us by surprise. On Sunday, Toronto-based tattoo artist Inal Bersekov shared a snap of the Denzel Washington art he put on Drake's upper right hip; the portrait is of a young Denzel as jazz musician Bleek Gilliam in the 1990 film Mo' Better Blues. "'Mo' better blues' first session on my brother @champagnepapi, thanks as usual for your trust," Inal captioned the photo. Denzel isn't the first celebrity Drake has had memorialized on his body — he also has portraits of singer Sade and the late R&B star Aaliyah, as well as his mentor, Lil Wayne. See the ink below, then check out his sexiest photos.

"Mo' better blues" first session on my brother @champagnepapi , thanks as usual for your trust. "Clarke: 'Cause mo better makes it mo better" @denzelwashington1 @officialdenzel #denzelwashington #mobetterblues #tattoo #tattoos #tats #ink #inked #canada #toronto #jazz #blues

A post shared by Inal Bersekov (@inalbersekov) on

