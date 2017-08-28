Drake Bell and Josh Peck Bury the Hatchet With an Adorable Hug at the VMAs

A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Feud? What feud? Although the friendship between Drake and Josh's Drake Bell and Josh Peck hit a rough patch in June when Josh neglected to invite his former co-star to his wedding, it seems the two were able to bury the hatchet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday. Before heading into the event, Josh shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the pair hugging, captioning it, "Hug me...." Cute, right?

Drake and Josh have been friends for years after starring on their hit Nickelodeon show, but it was obvious to fan that they'd grown apart when Drake responded to his non-invite with a series of cryptic tweets. "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear....," he wrote in a post that has since been deleted. "Loyalty is key," he continued in another deleted comment. "ALWAYS remember where you came from."

A source later told Us Weekly that Josh was "really hurt" by the Twitter rant, especially since the two had reunited on an episode of his Fox comedy Grandfathered in early 2016. Fortunately for all of us, it seems their brotherly love has returned and we can start using this GIF once again: