 Skip Nav
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye
Celebrity Kids
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Award Season
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date
Award Season
MTV Invites Transgender Service Members to the VMAs After Trump Signs Off on Military Ban

Drake and Josh Reunion Photo at 2017 MTV VMAs

Drake Bell and Josh Peck Bury the Hatchet With an Adorable Hug at the VMAs

A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on

Feud? What feud? Although the friendship between Drake and Josh's Drake Bell and Josh Peck hit a rough patch in June when Josh neglected to invite his former co-star to his wedding, it seems the two were able to bury the hatchet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday. Before heading into the event, Josh shared an adorable photo on Instagram of the pair hugging, captioning it, "Hug me...." Cute, right?

Drake and Josh have been friends for years after starring on their hit Nickelodeon show, but it was obvious to fan that they'd grown apart when Drake responded to his non-invite with a series of cryptic tweets. "When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear....," he wrote in a post that has since been deleted. "Loyalty is key," he continued in another deleted comment. "ALWAYS remember where you came from."

A source later told Us Weekly that Josh was "really hurt" by the Twitter rant, especially since the two had reunited on an episode of his Fox comedy Grandfathered in early 2016. Fortunately for all of us, it seems their brotherly love has returned and we can start using this GIF once again:


Image Source: Nickelodeon

Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsAward SeasonJosh PeckDrake BellMTV VMAs
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Award Season
Once You See Vanessa Hudgens’s Dress, You’ll Immediately Picture This Popular Emoji
by Marina Liao
Celebrities Against White Supremacy at 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
How Celebrities Made a Bold Statement Against White Supremacy at the VMAs
by Perri Konecky
Nicki Minaj Hair 2017 MTV VMAs
Celebrity Beauty
Nicki Minaj's Strawberries-and-Cream Rapunzel Hair at the VMAs Deserves Your Attention
by Kristina Rodulfo
Taylor Swift Makes Fun of Tom Hiddleston's Shirt in Video
Award Season
Taylor Swift Mocks That Tom Hiddleston Shirt in Her "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
by Brittney Stephens
Paris Jackson Speech 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
Paris Jackson Calls Out White Supremacists and Nazis at the MTV VMAs
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds