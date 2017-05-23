 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio
The Royals
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding

Drake Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio

Drake sees your lame stage, Billboard Music Awards, and he raises you a FOUNTAIN. The rapper turned up in the famous fountain at the Bellagio in Las Vegas to perform "Gyalchester," and we have a hard time believing the entire city didn't just stop and watch. Seriously, this is the most attention the water feature has gotten since Ocean's Eleven. Check out the performance, and see how many awards Drake won!

Join the conversation
TVAward SeasonBillboard Music AwardsDrakeMusic
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Australian News
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jughead on Riverdale GIFs
Riverdale
15 Reasons Jughead Is Our Favourite Weirdo on Riverdale
by Kelsie Gibson
John Legend Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional
by Maggie Pehanick
Miley Cyrus Outfit 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Miley Cyrus's Billboard Music Awards Look Would Shock the Old Miley
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Millie Bobby Brown's Speech at 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Award Season
Aww, Millie Bobby Brown Started Sobbing at the MTV Movie and TV Awards
by Maggie Pehanick
Award Season
Halsey Gives Off Major Rihanna Vibes During Her BBMAs Performance
by Monica Sisavat
Sophie Monk Deserves to Find Love on The Bachelorette
The Bachelorette
Sophie Monk Might Be Famous But She Deserves Love Like Everyone Else
by Genevieve Rota
Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens at Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
The Disney Channel Reunion You Didn't Catch at the BBMAs
by Kelsie Gibson
Cher at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Cher, 71-Year-Old Legend, Has a Body You Need to See to Believe
by Monica Sisavat
Imagine Dragons Performance at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
If You Weren't a Fan of Imagine Dragons Before, You Will Be Now
by Monica Sisavat
Video of Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag
touching stories
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
Miley Cyrus Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
Miley Cyrus Gives "Malibu" a Country Twang in Our Favourite Performance of It So Far
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds