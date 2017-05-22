 Skip Nav
Drake Looked Less Than Impressed With Vanessa Hudgens's Rap Skills at the BBMAs
Drake's Reaction to Vanessa Hudgens at 2017 Billboard Awards

Drake Looked Less Than Impressed With Vanessa Hudgens's Rap Skills at the BBMAs

It looks like Vanessa Hudgens and Drake won't be collaborating on a track anytime soon. The rapper looked less than impressed with her rap skills at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday. After Vanessa performed her rendition of Nicki Minaj's "Superbass," cameras panned to Drake, who just stared at the actress with a blank expression on his face. We wonder what Nicki thought of her performance?

via GIPHY

Latest Celebrity
