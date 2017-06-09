Drew Barrymore's New Zine Will Have a Special Place in Your Heart — and on Your Coffee Table

Drew Barrymore does it all: she's a Golden Globe-winning actress, beauty entrepreneur, winemaker, and mum of two adorable daughters — but she is far from done adding to her list of accomplishments. The Santa Clarita Diet star recently launched her own magazine, Flower Press, which harks back to the days of '90s zines and good old-fashioned reading off of actual paper. Remember? In a letter from the editor posted to the magazine's website, Drew wrote, "It's so fun to unveil a big enormous piece of content and then fold it to my choices of size and handheld origami," adding, "It's a ritual that I am proud to display in front of my kids [Olive and Frankie] as we lay in bed together at the start of every day."

On Friday, Drew donned a rainbow-coloured dress and wide-brimmed hat to pass out copies of Flower Press to unsuspecting subway commuters at The New Stand in Manhattan's Columbus Circle. It took a few minutes for people to realise that the star of such cinematic classics like The Wedding Singer and Never Been Kissed was handing them a literal gift, but eventually, locals caught on to the magical presence within their midst. The Spring 2017 preview issue of Flower Press features beauty secrets from Drew's makeup line, Flower Beauty, as well as expert interviews, recipes, an NYC city guide, and more.

Image Source: Flower Press

All online orders from Flower Beauty will include a copy of Flower Press's preview issue. The premiere issue will debut later this year, and you can sign up for more info on the site. As Drew writes: "I promise we will do our best to make it something worth holding onto. In this fast-paced world, we certainly have our work cut out for us but if we do it right, I hope you find us worthy of a place on your bedroom wall." We already have a spot ready.